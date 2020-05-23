Left Menu
On this day in 1999: Tendulkar played 140-run knock against Kenya

It was on May 23, 1999, when former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar went on to play a knock of 140 runs against Kenya in the 50-over World Cup.

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on May 23, 1999, when former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar went on to play a knock of 140 runs against Kenya in the 50-over World Cup. In the match being played at Bristol, Tendulkar played an unbeaten knock of 140 off just 101 balls to take India's total to 329/2 in the allotted fifty overs.

This was an emotional match for Tendulkar as it was played on the backdrop of his father's demise. India was struggling in the World Cup, and Tendulkar with this performance put India's campaign on track.

The Men in Blue had faced off against South Africa in their first match of the tournament and the side had to face a defeat owing to the heroics of Jacques Kallis. As India was bracing to face Zimbabwe in their next game, Tendulkar was headed home to attend the funeral of his father. India then further faced a defeat against Zimbabwe and the side needed to win the rest of their three games to qualify for the Super sixes stage.

It was then that Tendulkar returned to the UK to play the match against Kenya. Tendulkar was involved in a 337-run stand for the third wicket with Rahul Dravid in the match against Kenya.

Dravid also went on to score a century to put India in a comfortable position. Debashish Mohanty then starred with the ball in hand for India as he scalped four wickets to hand Men in Blue a victory by 94 runs.

India managed to reach the super sixes, but the side failed to make it to the semi-finals of the 1999 World Cup. The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

