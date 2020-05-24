Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDCA elections 'most likely' to take place after June

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are "most likely" to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 10:37 IST
DDCA elections 'most likely' to take place after June
DDCA logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are "most likely" to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month. In an order, Verma stated that if the elections take place before June, then it will only take place for four posts, namely President, Treasurer and two Directors.

"As has been mentioned in my previous Order(s), Elections for the post of President and Treasurer are pending and ought to take place as soon as possible. However, it has been brought to my attention, apart from the above-mentioned posts, posts of 2 Directors (who are appointed on rotational basis) is also pending," Verma said in the order. "In case Elections are held after June (which is the most likely scenario, considering the present situation amid COVID-19 pandemic), then 2 more posts of Directors would fall vacant. In short, if the elections are held before June 2020, then elections for 4 posts (President, Treasurer and 2 Directors) shall take place and if elections are held after June, 2020, then elections shall take place for 6 posts (President, Treasurer and 4 Directors)," he added.

The Ombudsman said that the agenda with regard to elections to the DDCA will be sent to Electoral Officer, Navin Chawla, for his information. Also, Verma said that the next online hearing will be held on June 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Goa Chief Minister greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Muslim community and people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.In his message, the Chief Minister said that Eid-u-Fitr marks the conclusion of th...

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas in a popular shopping district as hundreds took to the streets Sunday to march against Chinas proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have s...

Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from...

RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Dr. Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020