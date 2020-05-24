Left Menu
Borussia Dortmund remained defensively solid: Manuel Akanji after victory over Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji praised the team for maintaining a clean sheet against Wolfsburg saying that the club 'remained defensively solid' in the match.

ANI | Wolfsburg | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:17 IST
Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday. (Photo/ Borussia Dortmund Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"We were careless with the ball towards the beginning of the second half. Either we made a mistake in our build-up play or we played the second ball too quickly going forward," the club's official website quoted Akanji as saying. "Sometimes you get periods like that in a match. But the most important thing is that we remained defensively solid, gave away as little as possible and managed to ride out such spells," he added.

Akanji said the team defended well for the full 90 minutes and is satisfied with the team's performance. "It was hard work. We had to defend well for a long time. We were happy when we scored the second goal... We defended well for the full 90 minutes and only allowed them one chance through Renato Steffen, which fortunately did not lead to a goal. We scored two goals and did not concede any, so that's very positive," he said.

Before heading into this game, Borrusia Dortmund was high on confidence as they had registered a 4-0 win in the previous match while Wolfburg had registered a 4-1 defeat against Leverkusen in their last encounter. Amassing 57 points, Borussia Dortmund is now just four points away from the top-placed club, Bayern Munich, on Bundesliga table. (ANI)

