Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:10 IST
Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe". The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan), and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar told Geo News. "I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," added the southpaw. Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan.

His last game for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5 more fresh coronavirus cases push count to 29 in Puducherry

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Union Territory of Puducherry rose to 29 on Sunday with five fresh cases reported while one patient got discharged from a hospital here. The five cases, included a man and his mother who was a...

Low-key Eid celebrations in Kerala

Keralites on Sunday celebrated a low-key Eid-ul-Fitr amid the coronavirus lockdown in the state as most of the faithful marked the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan by offering thanksgiving prayers at home. The festival is being ce...

Warm send-off for migrants as they recover from COVID-19 in Giridih

Two migrant workers were on Sunday given a warm send-off to their homes from a COVID-19 hospital in Jharkhands Giridih district after they recovered from coronavirus infection. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha, Civil Surgeon Awadhesh K...

Air France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister

Air France will have to drastically reduce its domestic air traffic in exchange for state loan guarantees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday. Domestic routes were served by alternatives in the form of high-speed tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020