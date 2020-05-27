Left Menu
Saints DE Spence out for season with torn ACL

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:41 IST
Saints DE Spence out for season with torn ACL

New Orleans Saints defensive end Noah Spence will miss the 2020 season with a torn ACL and was placed on the non-football injury list. Spence, playing on a one-year, $910,000 deal, is not required to be paid by the Saints because the injury did not occur during organized team activities. The circumstance is unique, given the coronavirus pandemic led to the shutdown of team facilities and forced offseason training to virtual sessions.

The 26-year-old is likely to receive an injury settlement from the Saints, who also could decide to place him on injured reserve at the start of the regular season and pay his full salary. A second-round draft pick with the Buccaneers in 2016, Spence has two sacks in 25 games over the past three seasons.

--Field Level Media

