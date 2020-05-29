ECB names men's players who are part of back-to-training group

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday revealed the names of the men's team players who resumed training as a part of the back-to-training group. Fifty-five players have been asked to return to training to prepare for behind-closed-doors cricket, subject to UK Government clearance.

The ECB continues to work closely with its county partners to provide a safe and efficient return to practice for players and is grateful for the support of the counties in assisting with the coaching provision across this period. Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dom Bess, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Henry Brookes, Pat Brown, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, James Vince, Amar Virdi, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have been asked to resume training which started in a phased manner last week.

ECB said squads for specific formats will be announced in due course. On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board had confirmed that it will send a combined 25-player squad, which will remain under bio-secure conditions for up to three months, to England tour in July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests in August followed by a series of three T20Is, with the matches taking place behind closed doors as part of measures to combat Covid-19. On Thursday, ECB further delayed the start of professional domestic cricket season saying that no domestic cricket will be played before August 1. (ANI)