Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans could return for 20-21 season: Premier League chief

PTI | London | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:28 IST
Fans could return for 20-21 season: Premier League chief

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Friday that fans could be allowed to attend top-flight matches in the 2020-21 season on a "phased basis". The Premier League plans to resume the 2019-20 campaign on June 17 following the coronavirus lockdown.

But the remaining 92 fixtures will be played behind closed doors to minimize the health risks of football's return in a country badly hit by the pandemic. The prospect of playing the next season with no fans is unappetizing for the Premier League and Masters suggested it could be possible to being back supporters at some stage.

"No one knows when matches will move away from the behind-closed-doors model and it is right to have contingency plans in place, but there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis," Masters told Sky Sports News. "Hopefully it will be a huge morale boost and that is what we've been working towards.

"We've got some incredible fans in this country and we all know the Premier League as we know and love it won't be fully back until we have fans back through the turnstiles." The biggest concern for 'Project Restart' is another wave of the virus, which could lead to the competition being suspended again. With that in mind, Masters said it was crucial clubs agreed on a plan for what would happen if the season had to end early before games resume.

But he would not be drawn on whether an unweighted points-per-game model would be used in decide the final table in the event of the season being abandoned. "We need to have plans in place so that we go into the start of the season knowing that if it can't be completed, what then happens," Masters said.

"(But) I'm not going to give away any of the details of the private discussions we are having with our clubs." 'Legitimate concerns' The video assistant referee (VAR) system is set to be used in the remaining matches, but Masters said it would be done remotely rather than from the officials' usual base at Stockley Park. "VAR has its own social distancing issues but we think there is a way of completing the season with VAR, so absolutely our intention is to complete the season with VAR in place," he said.

"The hub itself could be a problem, so if you can't do the hub you have to do it remotely, and that's what we're looking at." Liverpool are two wins away from clinching their first English title for 30 years, but they could be forced to play at a neutral venue when the trophy is within reach on police advice. Police chiefs are concerned about the safety risks of Liverpool fans gathering outside Anfield or any other stadium their team are playing at.

Masters said talks with the police about neutral venues for some games are on-going, but he hopes Liverpool can at least have a trophy presentation. "They (the police) have legitimate concerns but we think we can mitigate some of the issues they're trying to deal with," he said.

"Ultimately, we want the season to be played out on the pitch and we're discussing a number of options to make it as fair as possible. "We'll do everything we possibly can to deliver a trophy presentation. It's really important to mark that moment and to give the fans that memory to mark it."

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Klopp wants Liverpool to be 'best stay at home fans' amid police concerns

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool supporters to prove themselves the best stay at home fans in the world after English police they wanted any potential Premier League title-clincher for the Reds played at a neutral venue in a bid to avoid a mass...

CAF personnel opens fire, kills 2 colleagues, injures another

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force CAF personnel allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Narayanpur district of the state, killing two of them on the spot and injuring another one, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night...

Female peacekeepers help bring sense of security among conflict survivors: Gawani

Indian Army Major Suman Gawani, honoured with the prestigious UN gender advocate award, has underscored the importance of female peacekeepers in the front ranks, saying it helps bring a sense of security among the survivors of a conflict. G...

Spanish La Liga confirm season will resume on June 11

The Spanish league season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on June 11 with the Seville derby, and the 2020-2021 season will start on September 12, the Spanish Sports Council confirmed. The council released a statement sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020