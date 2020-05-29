Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:41 IST
Former teammate in minors rips Tebow

Former second-round pick Andrew Church was released by the New York Mets on Thursday and a certain former NFL quarterback in the minor-league system is still standing. That didn't sit well with Church, who posted a statement on Instagram.

"When I told them I couldn't (pitch while recovering from UCL surgery), I was made out to be the bad guy. They made a mockery of our team by putting a celebrity on it to sell more tickets. I saw players lose their jobs because of it. We weren't playing to win, we were playing to make everyone else money. Not the players. We never saw a cut. Well, allegedly that one player did. I think people are starting to understand that more now but they didn't in 2018 when it was happening again. I was fed up," Church wrote without directly naming Tebow. Tebow, now 32, joined the Mets in 2017 and has been at every level of the team's minor-league system. He started with the Mets in 2017 in St. Lucie, then Class A Columbia, and moved to Triple-A Syracuse last season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner as a quarterback at Florida also played in the NFL after being a first-round draft pick. Out of football, Tebow decided to play baseball and signed with the Mets. He has a career batting average of .223.

