Suspended P Vazquez facing new pornography charge

Suspended P Vazquez facing new pornography chargeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:27 IST
Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez is facing a new child pornography charge in St. Louis, separate from the 20 counts in Florida. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Vazquez was charged in Missouri with furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile in February after sending pornographic photos to a minor there last summer, an offense that is a Class A misdemeanor in Missouri.
The photos of Vazquez were sent to a 15-year-old girl who used to live in Pennsylvania. Florida prosecutors filed 21 total charges and 20 related to child pornography against Vazquez in September, and he has been held in Westmoreland County (Pa.) Prison.
Vazquez was suspended immediately by Major League Baseball. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 23.
