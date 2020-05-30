Left Menu
Sussex Cricket to refund ticket purchasers for county matches

England's County Cricket Club Sussex has announced that any individual tickets purchased for 2020 Vitality Blast, County Championship, and One-Day Cup will be refunded.

30-05-2020
Sussex cricket Logo (Image: Sussex Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England's County Cricket Club Sussex has announced that any individual tickets purchased for 2020 Vitality Blast, County Championship, and One-Day Cup will be refunded. "At Sussex Cricket, we appreciate the testing financial situation you might currently find yourselves in. For so long, you have been fantastic supporters of our team on the pitch - now we want to return the favour and support you as best we can off the pitch," said Rob Andrew, Chief Executive in an official statement.

"If you were one of the many thousands to have purchased individual tickets in advance of the season, thank you. We hope that offering you a refund can go some way to showing our gratitude and helps put your mind at ease," he added. Refunds for individual tickets purchased will be automatically processed by June 30.

All cricketing activities have been either suspended or cancelled since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the men's team players who resumed training as a part of the back-to-training group.

Fifty-five players have been asked to return to training to prepare for behind-closed-doors cricket, subject to UK Government clearance. On Thursday, ECB further delayed the start of professional domestic cricket season saying that no domestic cricket will be played before August 1. (ANI)

