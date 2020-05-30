De Kock, Ngidi dominate CSA award nominations

Limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock and speed merchant Lungi Ngidi dominated the nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) men's international awards. All-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt have both won nominations in four categories in the women's section.

"The gala event to honor South Africa's top-performing professional cricketers over the past year will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in a virtual ceremony because of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus," the CSA said in a release. De Kock and Ngidi have both been nominated in the following three categories: SA Men's Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, and T20 Cricketer of the Year. In addition, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been nominated Test Cricketer of the Year along with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as well as for the SA Men's Players'' Players award, while Ngidi has been nominated for the Streetwise Award.

Nortje, in his first year of international cricket, has also been nominated in the South Africa Men's Cricketer of the Year. Makhaya Ntini (2005/06), Jacques Kallis (2004/11), Hashim Amla (2010/13), AB de Villiers (2014/15), and Rabada (2016/18) have won the South African cricket of the year award twice.

Other South African men's players nominated in the various categories are Temba Bavuma (T20 Cricketer of the Year), Heinrich Klaasen (ODI Cricketer of the Year), David Miller (SA Men's Players' Player of the Year) and Vernon Philander (RAM Delivery of the Year). In the women's section, Kapp and Wolvaardt have both been nominated for Proteas Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year and for the Players' Player of the year.

Wolvaardt has also been nominated for Proteas Cricketer of the Year and for the Streetwise award while Kapp has an additional nomination for the RAM Delivery of the Year.