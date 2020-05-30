The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD-AWARD BCCI nominates Rohit for Khel Ratna; Shikhar, Ishant and Deepti for Arjuna New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) India's prolific limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna award by the BCCI for his stupendous performance in 2019 when he dazzled with five hundreds in the 50-over World Cup. SPO-CRI-KOHLI-DHONI A large portion of me becoming captain was to do with Dhoni observing me for years: Kohli New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Virat Kohli on Saturday said his elevation to captaincy has a lot to do with Mahendra Singh Dhoni keenly observing his cricket smarts for six-seven long years.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY Once vaccine comes up, everything will be normal: Ganguly Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) The world was in a "sheer shock" in the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is confident that life will be back to normal once the vaccine for the virus is developed. SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP IPL can't happen without foreign stars, still too early for BCCI to finalise dates: Ness Wadia By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The IPL is a tournament with global appeal and it does not make sense to host it without foreign stars, says Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia, who also feels that it's too early for the BCCI to decide on the fate of the T20 league, given the unpredictability caused by COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CHESS-ANAND-LD RETURN Anand lands in India after being stuck in Germany for over three months Chennai/Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand finally returned to India on Saturday after being stuck in Germany for over three months due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-GOULD He is a funny man, knows cricket inside out and its history: Ian Gould on Kohli New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Virat Kohli is one "funny man" having the whole of India on his back, says former ICC elite panel umpire Ian Gould, who also appreciated the modern-day great's timely change in behavioural approach. SPO-CRI-CSA-AWARDS De Kock, Ngidi dominate CSA award nominations Johannesburg, May 30 (PTI) Limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock and speed merchant Lungi Ngidi dominated the nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) men's international awards. SPO-CRI-WINDIES-SALARY Cricket West Indies announces temporary pay cut for all players, employees across regions St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda), May 30 (PTI) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a temporary 50 percent salary cut and funding across the entire regional cricket system, effective from the start of July, due to financial crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-BATRA Batra urges all NOCs and NSFs to get employees tested for Covid 19 after HI staffers test positive New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra has urged all National Sports Federations (NSF) and National Olympic Committees (NOC) to get their employees checked for COVID-19 after Hockey India staff members tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. SPO-CRI-SANGAKKARA One option is to cancel T20 World Cup this year: Sangakkara Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara feels that one of the options is to cancel the T20 World Cup this year as many questions around the COVID-19 pandemic remain "unanswered".

SPO-CRI-ENG-REPLACEMENT ECB seeks coronavirus replacements from ICC for upcoming Test series London, May 30 (PTI) The cricket authorities in England are hoping that ICC would allow coronavirus replacements when the West Indies and Pakistan travel the country for upcoming Test series. SPO-SWIM-LIKITH We have to get back to training like other countries: swimmer SP Likith New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) National 100m breaststroke champion SP Likith on Saturday said India needs to take cue from other countries and re-open swimming pools for elite swimmers to resume training.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-FORBES Kohli only Indian again in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes New York, May 30 (PTI) Cricket superstar Virat Kohli remains the only Indian in the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athletes with total earnings of USD 26 million, jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings. SPO-CRI-WI West Indies cricket board approves 'bio-secure' England tour St. John's (Antigua), May 30 (PTI) The West Indies cricket board has approved next month's tour of England where the regional side will play three Tests in a "bio-secure" environment.