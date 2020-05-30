Report: Packers G Taylor takes pay cut, frees $3M in cap space

Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor agreed to restructure the final year of his contract as a means to free up approximately $3 million in cap space, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Taylor will now receive $1.5 million and a $100,000 signing bonus after initially being scheduled to make approximately $4.55 million in 2020, according to OverTheCap.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that Taylor has an opportunity to earn another $1.5 million with playing time bonuses. Taylor played in just two games in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury sustained in practice. The 30-year-old has made 78 appearances (49 starts) during his seven seasons with the Packers.

Taylor is expected to battle second-year lineman Elgton Jenkins for a starting position. --Field Level Media