Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kallis, Sachin, Kohli': Ian Gould names his three best batsmen to watch

"Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli," replied umpire Ian Gould when he was asked to name the three best batsmen he loved watching when he was officiating as an umpire.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-05-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 09:56 IST
'Kallis, Sachin, Kohli': Ian Gould names his three best batsmen to watch
Jacques Kallis, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar . Image Credit: ANI

"Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli," replied umpire Ian Gould when he was asked to name the three best batsmen he loved watching when he was officiating as an umpire. The former ICC elite umpire said that he was unlucky to not watch Ponting bat as much as he would have liked to.

"Jacques Kallis. I loved watching Jacques. He was a very, very fine player. Sachin. And probably Virat. I was unlucky in some respects. I didn't see the best of Ricky Ponting. He was an outstanding character, outstanding captain, such a proud Australian," ESPNCricinfo quoted Gould as saying. "But his career was just starting to wane as I came on the scene. But he was incredibly helpful, so I'm disappointed I have to leave him out. Jacques Kallis, I could sit and watch all day, Virat, the same. And Sachin, if you want someone to bat for your life, he was the man," he added.

Gould had retired from the ICC's panel of elite umpires in 2019, after standing in more than 250 international matches over a 13-year career. Over the years, comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have been growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats. While, Kallis played 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is for South Africa and he is often viewed as the greatest all-rounder the game has seen.

Many pundits of the game find it hard to pick between him and Sir Garfield Sobers. Across his career, Kallis scored 25,534 runs in his career and he also managed to take 577 wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 60,000 people take up pledge to follow coronavirus guidelines in Jodhpur

To sensitise people about precautions to be taken with the end of Lockdown 4.0, the Jodhpur administration has rolled out a pledge on its district COVID-19 dashboard at httpcovid19jodhpur.org. Visitors could key in basic information like th...

Misbah backs Babar Azam to succeed as captain despite concerns over pressure

Pakistans head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has backed Babar Azam to succeed as the national teams ODI and T20 captain despite former batting coach Grant Flower expressing concerns over his ability to handle the pressure that come...

Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson, Rihanna others call for justice for George Floyd

Hollywood celebrities Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and others took to social media demanding justice for George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old ma...

Chartered plane operators see slow demand amid coronavirus crisis

In these times of coronavirus, chartered flights might seem to be the preferred choice for those who can afford but chartered jet industry executives feel business growth is unlikely to pick up in the next few months even though they have r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020