Time to break my record of 100 in kitchen: Yuvraj Singh challenges Sachin Tendulkar

Former swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday challenged legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar to score a century in the kitchen with a belan (rolling pin) and tennis ball without breaking anything.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:58 IST
India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Former swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday challenged legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar to score a century in the kitchen with a belan (rolling pin) and tennis ball without breaking anything. The swashbuckling all-rounder posted a video of himself on Twitter where he can be seen wearing a blindfold and bouncing a tennis ball off a belan.

"Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen! Sorry couldn't post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paji back to you hope you don't break other things in the kitchen @sachin_rt," Yuvraj captioned the post. Earlier, Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle to share a video in which he could be seen keeping a ball bouncing on his bat as he nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma to follow his actions.

His challenge was then accepted by Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Tendulkar accepted the challenge and posted a video of himself juggling the ball with the bat while having a blindfold.

"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy," Tendulkar had said in the video he tweeted. The legendary batsman, who bid adieu international cricket in November 2013, still has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

