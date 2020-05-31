Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian football fans return to stadia after virus lockdown

PTI | Miskolc | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:46 IST
Hungarian football fans return to stadia after virus lockdown

Fans returned to Hungarian football stadia at the weekend after a two-month break due to the coronavirus, a first in Europe where other leagues have resumed behind closed doors. The Hungarian Football Association (MLSZ) decided Thursday to allow clubs let fans in for the first time since March on condition that every second row in stadia remains empty, and that only every fourth seat is occupied.

Outside the Diosgyor club stadium in the northeastern city of Miskolc Saturday before its game with Mezokovesd their supporters said they were glad to be back and meet fellow fans again. "We'll keep the rules as there could be closed-doors games again if we screw up," said Richard Kovacs, 36.

Some 2,255 spectators attended the game, one of six to take place in Hungary at the weekend, with the stands speckled with scattered fans. "The virus hasn't disappeared so we must keep the distance," said 18-year-old student Csaba Gasparics wearing a Diosgyor facemask.

"We are only worried if we win or loses, not about the epidemic," said Gabor Lengyel, 41. Apart from in Budapest where Hungary's biggest club Ferencvaros has a large fan base, typical crowds are small with a nationwide average last season of around 3,000.

"We were already maintaining social distancing in the stadiums very well," one web user joked after the MLSZ announcement. Other European countries that have relaunched their leagues in May, or are about to do so, are playing behind closed doors.

Hungary, which has a population of 9.8 million, had by Sunday recorded 3,876 cases and 526 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions have gradually been eased across the country and Budapest fully reopened its bars and restaurants on the weekend.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant who died on board train is Bihar's 21st COVID-19 fatality

A migrant worker who died last week on board a Shramik Special train by which he was returning home from Haryana has tested positive for COVID-19, raising Bihars death toll to 21, an official said here on Sunday. According to the official, ...

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 30, eases restrictions under 'Mission Begin Again'

Maharashtra Government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 and has also issued directives to ease restrictions under the exercise termed as Mission Begin Again. The movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 9 p...

Lorry rams into auto carrying 10 migrant labourers on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

An auto carrying 10 migrant labourers was on Sunday hit by a lorry on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. An auto transporting 10 migrant workers from Hyderabad to Prakasham District met with an accident near Nakarekal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada...

Nagaland: Person released from quarantine centre found COVID-19 positive, health secy removed

The Nagaland government has removed the health department principal secretary after a Chennai returnee, who was released from a quarantine centre before his test results arrived, tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020