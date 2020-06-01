Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shane Warne was ahead of his time: Mohammad Kaif while remembering IPL 2008 campaign

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday heaped praise on Shane Warne, saying that the Australian spinner was ahead of his time to start the concept of 'horses for courses' and field the playing XI according to the pitch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:14 IST
Shane Warne was ahead of his time: Mohammad Kaif while remembering IPL 2008 campaign
Australian spinner Shane Warne (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday heaped praise on Shane Warne, saying that the Australian spinner was ahead of his time to start the concept of 'horses for courses' and field the playing XI according to the pitch. Kaif was doing an Instagram live session with all-rounder Yusuf Pathan to talk about the journey of Rajasthan Royals in the 2008 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Shane Warne was ahead of his time. He started the concept of 'horses for courses' during IPL 2008. Warne got the best out of everyone. He had the quality of being flexible," Kaif told Pathan during the interaction. "We had a lot of changes on our side. There was no batting position fixed for any player. Warne told me to talk to the Indian guys, who were a little weak in English. I did not take IPL 2008 very seriously as not many of us had played the format, but when we started winning, I thought that this product would go a long way as the families started enjoying the tournament," he added.

During the interaction, Kaif also said that for him, Warne was the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2008 for the way he handled the Rajasthan Royals. Warne was the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and the side had gone on to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Yusuf Pathan was the key player for the Royals in the inaugural edition as he displayed good all-round performance. Pathan had scored 435 runs with the bat in hand and he also took eight wickets in the entire tournament.

Royals had lost the first match of the tournament against Delhi Daredevils, but the side had a remarkable turn around to win the tournament. "I remember Warne took our team meeting. He was very positive. He told it does not matter that we lost in the first match, but he emphasised the need for showing team-spirit and giving our best. He motivated all of us by giving a rousing speech and then he went on to say that we will go on to win the tournament. Every skipper in the world should look to learn from him," said Pathan during the interaction.

"Warne told us that the management will back every player. We went on to win our matches from thereon. Every player got the backing and appreciation after every match. We then made it to the finals. Whenever I go to Rajasthan, I feel like I have gone back to the time in 2008," he added. The Rajasthan Royals had defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finals of the 2008 IPL by three wickets to win the title. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate leader hopes for quick passage of House coronavirus small business bill

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he hoped the Senate would soon pass legislation already passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives easing terms of the coronavirus small-business loan program.I ho...

Khalilzad sounds upbeat note on chances for intra-Afghan peace talks

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan sounded upbeat on Monday about the chances for peace talks starting between the Kabul government and the Taliban militant group but suggested further prisoner releases were needed first.Speaking to rep...

Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds

Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19, according to materials prepared for the nations governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.A letter from the Center...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020