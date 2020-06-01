Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets sign D Chisholm to three-year deal

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:30 IST
Jets sign D Chisholm to three-year deal

Defenseman Declan Chisholm signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced the entry-level deal has an annual average value of $825,000.

Chisholm, 20, was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. He completed his fourth season with the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes in 2019-20, setting career highs for goals (13), assists (56), and points (69).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

India may operate special flight from S Africa to bring home stranded citizens

Indian nationals, who have been stranded in South Africa and the neighboring Kingdom of Lesotho due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to get back home as India on Monday announced plans to operate a special flight later th...

Wildlife groups pressure Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction

Wildlife advocates are pushing drugmakers to curb the use of horseshoe crab blood by switching to a synthetic alternative for safety tests, including those needed before a COVID-19 vaccine can be used on humans. Fishermen net hundreds of th...

Canada's Trudeau, opposition leaders vow to fight racism at home

Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his rivals in the opposition vowed on Monday to fight racism at home as violent protests continued in the United States following the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis l...

U.S. Senate leader hopes for quick passage of House coronavirus small business bill

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he hoped the Senate would soon pass legislation already passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives easing terms of the coronavirus small-business loan program.I ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020