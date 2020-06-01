Jets sign D Chisholm to three-year deal

Defenseman Declan Chisholm signed a three-year, $2.4 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced the entry-level deal has an annual average value of $825,000.

Chisholm, 20, was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft. He completed his fourth season with the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes in 2019-20, setting career highs for goals (13), assists (56), and points (69).

