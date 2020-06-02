Raiders rookie Ruggs injures thigh in moving accident

Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III sustained a thigh injury while helping a friend move, his father said on Monday. Henry Ruggs Jr. told AL.com that the injury is minor.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Henry Ruggs Jr. said of his son, a former Alabama star. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit." The Raiders declined to shed light on the situation.

"The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III," the team said in a statement. "Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report." Ruggs was the club's first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2020 draft. He caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama.

--Field Level Media