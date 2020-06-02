Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendar

Motor racing-Silverstone, Austria to host two races each on revised F1 calendarReuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:55 IST
Austria's Red Bull Ring and Britain's Silverstone circuit will each host two grands prix without spectators on an initial eight race Formula One calendar published on Tuesday. Austria's races start the season on July 5 and 12 and will be called the Austrian Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of Steiermark (Styria), the region in which the circuit at Spielberg is located.
Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on Aug. 2 and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Aug. 9. The Hungarian Grand Prix will be on July 19 with races in Spain, Belgium and Italy on Aug. 16 and 30 and Sept. 6 respectively.
The Formula One season was unable to start in Australia in March as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
