Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched a 25-day Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme for 15,000 PE Teachers and Community Coaches across India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:21 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched a 25-day Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme for 15,000 PE Teachers and Community Coaches across India. The programme was inaugurated by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

Riojiju termed the programme as a critical and far-reaching initiative to boost India's hopes of becoming a force to be reckoned with in the field of sports. "Earlier, physical education in school used to be an ad-hoc arrangement and never given much importance. But if India has to be a sporting superpower we need to create a culture of sports in the country," Rijiju said.

"Community Coaches and PE teachers have a big role to play in reaching every child in every corner of India and motivating them to take up sports and fitness as part of their daily life. If the culture of sports can be developed, champions will automatically emerge," he added. Rijiju also hailed the rising levels of fitness within people in the country and he heaped praise on the Fit India movement.

"The way our Prime Minister has envisioned the Fit India Movement, it has created an impact on citizens. Everyone always knew fitness is important, but with the movement, people have been encouraged to take up fitness as a way of life," Rijiju said. "We will work closely with the HRD Ministry and start taking this to every school in India. Fitness should be a part of daily life, not something optional. This is the beginning and in a few years, this will have far-reaching effects and India will turn into a country where people will be fit," he further said.

The course module launched by the Sports Ministry will equip PE teachers and community coaches with the right set of knowledge and skills to help children of all ages to take on a variety of fitness-related activities and conduct age-appropriate fitness tests. Besides the regular sessions to be conducted by eminent educationists in the field of fitness and physical education, the participants will also be exposed to an exclusive session by an international expert everyday.

In the inaugural session, Professor Rosa Lopez De'Amico, President of the International Association of Physical Education and Sport for Girls and Women and Professor Darlene Kluka, Vice President of the International Council of Sport Science and Physical Education were the guest speakers. The speakers harped on the importance of not only making physical education classes in schools better but also ensuring that PE teachers are well-trained for the job so as to ensure maximum output from the children they train. (ANI)

