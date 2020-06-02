Left Menu
Riaz Sheikh becomes second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus

Riaz Sheikh has become the second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:48 IST
Riaz Sheikh becomes second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Riaz Sheikh has become the second Pakistan cricketer to succumb to coronavirus. Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif confirmed the news on Twitter and asked everyone to pray for Sheikh's departed soul.

As per a report on CricketPakistan, it is being said that Sheikh has lost his life to coronavirus. Sheikh played 43 first-class and 25 List-A matches in his domestic career between 1987 and 2005, CricketPakistan reported.

The spinner was working as a head coach in the Moin Khan Cricket Academy post his retirement. Another Pakistan cricketer named Zafar Sarfaraz had lost his life to coronavirus in April this year.

The 50-year-old Sarfaraz had been on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Peshawar for the last three days, ESPNCricinfo had reported. Sarfraz had then become the first professional cricketer to succumb to COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Last week, former Pakistan opening batsman Taufeeq Umar had also tested positive for coronavirus. As of now, a total of 76,106 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan with 27,110 people having recovered from the infection and 1,599 deaths due to the disease.

Sindh has reported a total of 31,086 cases, Punjab 26,240, Gilgit-Baltistan 738, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,485 and Balochistan 4,393, according to Dawn. The report said Islamabad has reported a total of 2,893 cases.

The number of female patients of coronavirus has increased after relaxations were given in lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. (ANI)

