Jernigan's deal with Texans falls apart

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 10:43 IST
Tim Jernigan is back on the free agent market. The 27-year-old defensive tackle agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans on April 1 but never signed a contract.

Jernigan posted Tuesday night on his Instagram account, "Guess I'm not goin to Houston..but the show not ova" His deal with the Texans reportedly was for one year and up to $3.75 million, including a guaranteed $1.25 million.

The Houston Chronicle cited an anonymous source saying that Jernigan is healthy and was cleared by noted back surgeon Robert Watkins, but the newspaper reported that the player never took a physical with the Texans. Houston could turn to its 2020 second-round draft pick, TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, to fill the spot that would have gone to Jernigan.

Selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2014 draft, Jernigan started 26 of his 43 games with Baltimore before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2017. The Eagles gave him a four-year, $48 million deal in November 2017. However, Jernigan underwent surgery in 2018 to fix a herniated back disk, and he was slowed by a foot ailment in 2019. He has appeared in only 13 games over the past two seasons combined.

Jernigan has recorded 132 tackles, 17.5 sacks and one interception in 71 career games (53 starts) with the Ravens and the Eagles. Philadelphia replaced him in March by giving free agent Javon Hargrave a three-year, $39 million contract.

