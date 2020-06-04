Left Menu
Development News Edition

No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty: Rohit Sharma on pregnant elephant's death

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said hearing about the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking and no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 10:18 IST
No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty: Rohit Sharma on pregnant elephant's death
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday said hearing about the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking and no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. Sharma took to Twitter to write: "We are savages. Are we not learning? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty."

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that he was "appalled" after hearing about the incident and called to bring an 'end to these cowardly acts'. "Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts," Kohli had tweeted.

The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that she died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw. The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in her mouth. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can I get COVID-19 through my eyes or ears?

Its possible through the eyes, but not likely through the ears. As with the nose and mouth, doctors say the eyes may be a route of infection if someone with the virus coughs or sneezes nearby. Infection is also possible when rubbing your ey...

Reopening economy herculean task; problem is to get fear out of people's minds, need clear narrative from PM: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi.

Reopening economy herculean task problem is to get fear out of peoples minds, need clear narrative from PM Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi....

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Not seeing smooth, concerted, rhythmic movement towards unlocking of economy, Bajaj Auto MD tells Congress leader Rahul Gandhi....

Coronavirus strands merchant ship crews at sea for months

For nearly four months, Capt. Andrei Kogankov and his oil tanker crew havent set foot on dry land. With global travel at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian captain was forced to extend his normal contract. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020