On this day in 2018, Sunil Chhetri played his 100th international game

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on this day in 2018 played his 100th international game and became only the second Indian to do so.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:33 IST
Blue Tigers giving a guard of honour to Sunil Chhetri before his 100th game (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on this day in 2018 played his 100th international game and became only the second Indian to do so. The day will remain etched in the memory of the Indian football fans forever as he made it even more memorable with a double strike in a 3-0 victory over mighty Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup at the Mumbai Football Arena.

While a full house clad in Blue braved the incessant rain to reach the stadium hours before the kick-off, the rest of the country remained glued to their television sets to witness the history -- #Chhetri100. "We try to keep ourselves unfazed before any game. But it was a little different on that particular occasion. We were on a high after our victory against Chinese Taipei and Sunil Bhai's emotional message played the role of a perfect catalyst. The stage was set for a blockbuster," the-aiff.com quoted Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as saying.

Sandesh Jhingan normally prefers to stay calm before a game. But the madness amongst the football-loving crowd simply left him wide-eyed even before the kick-off. "Generally, I always try to stay calm before a match no matter how big the game is. But Sunil Bhai's message weaved magic among the fans and the craze for tickets in Mumbai was unheard of. It seemed the entire Mumbai city thronged the stadium that day," stated Jhingan.

"Sunil Bhai's message, the rain and fans turning up to the stadium - all combined to make it an unbelievable scene. To play in front of such a vocal crowd where your every move is being cheered at was a huge experience," he added. The Blue Tigers came up with another gesture before they hit the pitch for the warm-up. It was a 'small tribute to highlight his glories over the years' - a guard of honour for the maestro.

"He fully deserved it. What he did for the nation for 10-15 years can't be justified by the guard of honour. He will always be remembered by his achievements and contributions to Indian Football over the years. He's someone who has firmly booked his place in the history book. This gesture was a small tribute to highlight his glories over the years. Of course, it was a great feeling to be part of it," said Jhingan. However, on the ground, the sturdy Kenyan defenders were tough to crack. Finally, after the clock crossed the hour-mark, Chhetri outwitted the Kenyan goalkeeper to find the back of the net and the stadium erupted in joy. The deadlock was broken -- Jeje Lalpekhlua joined the party three minutes later.

But the best was still to unfold -- the mischievous chip in the dying minutes from Chhetri and a perfect wrap up with all three points which paved their way to the final. "The fantastic goals, especially the dink one truly showed how cool he is in front of the goal. Even we left the ground with a clean sheet too which showed how clinical we were at the rear as well. Kenya were extremely tough opponents with deadly speed, strength and combined force -- just like any other African team," Jhingan continued.

The day will not just be remembered for the match and exploits on the field. As many Indian celebrities provided words of support and encouragement, too, for the Blue Tigers to make it an unforgettable occasion. (ANI)

