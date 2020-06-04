Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:59 IST
Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held in August, was on Thursday cancelled by the sport's world governing body in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, days after the unveiling of a revised calendar. The tournament, set from August 11 to 16, was one of the three to be held in India in the calendar announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on May 22 to restart the sport after the pandemic-forced cancellations since March.

"BWF and Badminton Association of India have agreed to cancel the Hyderabad Open 2020 (11-16 August) - a Super 100 on the BWF Tour," the BWF said in a statement. BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said circumstances have and will continue to change in certain countries and therefore further updates on the status of tournaments will be given as and when necessary.

"These changes announced today are necessary but do not directly impact the new BWF Tournament Calendar 2020, which was created to allow for changes as part of our framework for badminton's potential return," he said. "Health, safety and movement restrictions are now quite varied across the globe as certain countries and territories slowly return to a new normal.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand admitted that it would have been too difficult to commit to a tournament in August as Hyderabad is still under lockdown. "At the moment the lockdown is still on in Hyderabad and the Telangana government has still not decided when the sports infrastructure will open even though the central government has cleared it. We are just waiting for the information," Gopichand told PTI. "...it will be too difficult for us to commit for a tournament in August." The BWF also cancelled two other tournaments -- Australia Open and Korea Masters -- in view of the global health crisis. "It (Australian Open) carried 'suspended' status until BWF and Badminton Australia could find suitable replacement dates. Both parties have since agreed it is not feasible to hold the tournament at a later date in 2020. The tournament was due to take place 2-7 June.

"The Korea Masters 2020 (HSBC BWF World Tour - Super 300) scheduled for 24-29 November is also cancelled. Badminton Korea will host the Korea Open 2020 (8-13 September) in Week 37," the BWF said. Three tournaments still remain suspended and an announcement on these will be made in due course.

These suspended tournaments are: YONEX German Open 2020 (March 3-8), YONEX Swiss Open 2020 (March 17-22) and 2020 European Championships (April 21-26)..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis promotes charity auction in Italy

Pope Francis is promoting a charity auction of sports items and experiences in support of two of the hospitals hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The We Run Together auction includes a personalized bicycle given to Francis by...

Weightlifting-Investigation finds corruption at highest level of IWF

An independent investigator said on Thursday that corruption was present at the highest level of the International Weightlifting Federation, with former president Tamas Ajan operating a culture of fear at the organization.Ajan, who resigned...

Sterling weakens as euro rises, Brexit risks linger

Sterling fell against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package, boosting the common currency. The pound also remained driven by the ongoing Brexit negotiations ha...

Arjun Kapoor urges all to reduce use of plastic to fight climate change

On the eve of World Environment Day, actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday shared his One Wish For The Earth as a move to fight climate change, reduce the use of plastic in day to day life. The Panipat actor is the latest name to join the list of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020