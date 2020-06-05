Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:15 IST
Bills QB Fromm sorry for 'elite white people' text
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized on Thursday for using the words "elite white people" in a text message sent last year. Screengrabs of the text message conversation, which appears to have happened in March of 2019, surfaced on social media Thursday, and Fromm acknowledged that the texts were his.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," Fromm said in a statement on Twitter. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as later stated in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. "I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being part of the solution in this country. ... Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

In the text thread, Fromm and the unknown recipient of the messages were discussing guns. Fromm wrote, "But no guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors. Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha." Later in the conversation, Fromm wrote, "I'm not I'm just sayin."

Fromm, who turns 22 next month, was selected in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills in April. He played three seasons at Georgia. In 2018, current Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen apologized after derogatory and racist comments from 2013 surfaced from his Twitter account on the day of the first round of the draft. Buffalo traded up to select Allen seventh overall that evening.

