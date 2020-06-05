Left Menu
Bismah Maroof retains captaincy; Anam Amin, Umaima Sohail get full PCB central contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced performance-based women's central contract list for 2020-21 in which Bismah Maroof retains the captaincy, while Anam Amin and Umaima Sohail get full contracts.

05-06-2020
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced performance-based women's central contract list for 2020-21 in which Bismah Maroof retains the captaincy, while Anam Amin and Umaima Sohail get full contracts. Maroof, Javeria Khan, and Diana Baig have got promotions at the back of their performances in the just-concluded 2019-20 season while Nida Dardrops down from Category A to C due to a "below par season," the new contracts will come into effect from July 1.

"The nine central contracts see an increase of 33 per cent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 per cent rise, respectively," reads a PCB statement. "In a continuation to last year, the Pakistan national women's team will travel business class on all flights longer than five hours," added the statement.

The board has increased the match fee and event prize money by 100 per cent while daily allowances have been increased by 50 per cent for domestic cricketers. PCB has not renewed the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam who will now resume his duties in the high-performance set-up.

Women's central contract list 2020-21: Category A - Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B - Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz Category C - Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Umaima Sohail.

The PCB has introduced emerging contract list alike in men's cricket. The nine-player list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem (who made her Pakistan debut in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup this year), 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal (who won the player-of-the-match award on her T20I debut against Bangladesh in October). "I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Bismah Maroof on retaining her leadership role in both ODI and T20 formats for the upcoming season. She has been a phenomenal performer and has risen to the occasion whenever the situation demanded. I am confident that she will continue to inspire the national women's team dressing room and keep our performance chart trending upwards," Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee said. (ANI)

