Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robert Lewandowski having best year of his career: Javi Martinez

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez hailed team-mate Robert Lewandowski by saying that the striker is having the best year of his career.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:48 IST
Robert Lewandowski having best year of his career: Javi Martinez
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez hailed team-mate Robert Lewandowski by saying that the striker is having the best year of his career. The Polish forward has scored 43 goals from 37 appearances in all competitions and has already matched the tally of highest goals in a season in a professional league.

"He is having the best year of his career. Everything goes in. He is an animal -- the best No.9 in the world. Hopefully, he continues like this until August," Marca quoted Martinez as saying. "Afraid (that he would leave to join Real Madrid)? No, because great players have left Bayern and they have always replaced them well. It is clear that he would have been a big loss, but it did not happen," he said.

While Bayern are closing in on an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, the 31-year-old is on course to be crowned the division's top scorer for the fourth time in his career, though RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is just four goals behind with five games left to play. Bayern Munich are at the top of the Bundesliga table with 67 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The table-toppers will next face fifth-placed Leverkusen on June 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.28 lakh; Some states see over 10-fold surge since May 1

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2.28 lakh on Friday and the death toll crossed 6,500, while the number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when migrant movements began in special trai...

EU wants borders free of virus restrictions by end of June

Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of this month, but travellers from further afield will not be allowed in before July, a European Union commissioner said Friday after talks among the blocs interior mini...

UP govt to plant 30 crore saplings this season: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sapling at his residence on the World Environment Day and said 30 crore saplings will be planted this season. A target has been set to plant 25 crore saplings in the first week in July....

Eight-year-old maid's death spurs calls for child labour reform in Pakistan

By Zofeen T. Ebrahim KARACHI, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The brutal death of an eight-year-old maid has caused outrage in Pakistan, prompting the government to propose changes to legislation governing child labour.Zohra Shah was ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020