EG pull out playoff win in ESL One Birmingham - NA/SA

Evil Geniuses came from behind to edge business associates 2-1 on Friday, staying alive in the losers-bracket playoffs of the ESL One Birmingham's North America and South America event. Evil Geniuses advance to the losers-bracket final on Saturday against CR4ZY. The winner of that match will face Quincy Crew in the tournament final on Sunday.

business associates jumped on top of Evil Geniuses with a 34-minute win, but EG claimed the next two games in 41 minutes and 30 minutes. The event's final three teams -- all from North America -- are competing for shares of a $40,000 prize pool. The two South America entries -- beastcoast and Thunder Predator -- as well as North American-based business associates are out of contention.

ESL One Birmingham, a $300,000 Dota 2 major, had been scheduled for May 26-31 in Birmingham, England, before plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was separated into four online regional competitions: Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States, North America/South America, China and Southeast Asia. The Americas event began with the six teams playing a single round robin of best-of-three matches. The top two teams advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the third- and fourth-place teams earned spots in the lower bracket. The bottom two teams were eliminated.

ESL One Birmingham Online - North America and South America prize pool 1. $15,000

2. $10,000 3. $6,000

4. $4,000 -- business associates 5. $3,000 -- beastcoast

6. $2,000 -- Thunder Predator --Field Level Media