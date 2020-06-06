Left Menu
Renault Vitality close in on Fusion Rocket League's European title

Renault Vitality won both of their semifinal matches Friday in the Fusion Rocket League's European event, building on their lead atop the tournament's standings. With sweeps in the three-on-three semifinals (4-0 against Team Singularity) and the two-on-two semifinals (4-0 over Dignitas), Renault Vitality are up to 17 standings points. They also will compete Saturday in the one-on-one semifinals against Stormtroopers.

Oxygen Esports, who are tied for third place with six points, are the only other team with a chance of winning the title. Oxygen will compete Saturday in the three-on-three semifinals, vs. Dignitas, and in the two-on-two semifinals, vs. Singularity. Sandrock Gaming, who topped Tree of a Kind 4-0 in a one-on-one semifinal on Friday, sit in second place with seven points, but they can't catch Renault Vitality.

Dignitas and Singularity are tied for third with Oxygen at six points, though they also are eliminated from contention for first place. The eight-team, $25,000 European tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket.

For each format, 12 points are awarded for first place, seven points for second and three points for both third and fourth. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion. The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up earning $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth. A separate eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament with the same format was held last week, and Spacestation Gaming won the championship.

On Friday, Renault Vitality's trio of Alexandre "Kaydop" Courant, Yanis "Alpha54" Champenois and Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet beat Singularity's Thomas "ThO." Binkhorst, Kyle "Scrub Killa" Robertson and Joseph "noly" Kidd 2-1 in overtime, 3-0, 4-3 in overtime and 6-5 on Utopia Coliseum. Alpha54 and Kaydop cruised past Dignitas 4-0, 6-4, 6-2 and 4-2 on Wasteland. Maurice "Yukeo" Weihs and Joris "Joreuz" Robben competed for Dignitas in the first two games before Jos "ViolentPanda" van Meurs substituted for Yukeo in the last two games.

Sandrock's Khalid "oKhaliD" Qasim overpowered Tree of Life in the one-on-one semifinals, prevailing 7-3, 11-3, 7-3 and 8-6 on Mannfield (Night). Dylan "eekso" Pickering lost the first three games for Tree of Life before Ronald "Tahz" Oosting dropped the finale. The schedule for the remaining semifinals, all to be played Saturday:

Three-on-three -- Oxygen Esports vs. Dignitas Two-on-two -- Oxygen Esports vs. Team Singularity

One-on-one -- Stormtroopers vs. Renault Vitality The final-round schedule, all to be played Sunday:

Three-on-three -- Oxygen Esports-Dignitas winner vs. Renault Vitality Two-on-two -- Oxygen Esports-Team Singularity winner vs. Renault Vitality

One-on-one -- Stormtroopers-Renault Vitality winner vs. Sandrock Gaming Fusion Rocket League - Europe in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format)

1. Renault Vitality, *7, *7, *3 -- 17 2. Sandrock Gaming, 0, 0, *7 -- 7

T3. Oxygen Esports, *3, *3, 0 -- 6 T3. Dignitas, *3, 3, 0 -- 6

T3. Team Singularity, 3, *3, 0 -- 6 T6. Stormtroopers, 0, 0, *3 -- 3

T6. Tree of a Kind, 0, 0, 3 -- 3 8. Solary, 0, 0, 0 -- 0

Fusion Rocket League - Europe prize-pool breakdown, with winnings for overall standings. (Note: Teams will get an additional $1,500 for finishing in first place in any bracket, $1,000 for finishing second in any bracket and $500 for finishing third or fourth in any bracket.) 1. $4,500

2. $3,000 3. $2,000

4. $1,500 5. $1,250

6. $1,000 7. $750

8. $500 -- Solary --Field Level Media

