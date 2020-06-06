Left Menu
We're looking at new ideas: Solskjaer ahead of Premier League return

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that the team has been working on 'new ideas' ahead of their return to Premier League action.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-06-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 09:55 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that the team has been working on 'new ideas' ahead of their return to Premier League action. The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17 after coronavirus hiatus.

The showpiece event will resume with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and Manchester City competing against Arsenal. "We've been looking forward to these games for ages really. It does make it feel like 'yes, we're here soon.' The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas, but hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown," he added. Manchester United will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 in their first match. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

"We've got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game," said Solskjaer. Before the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus-pandemic, Liverpool was at the top of the standings and was 25 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is just two wins away from lifting the title. (ANI)

