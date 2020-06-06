Left Menu
Soccer-Brescia to terminate Balotelli's contract for missing training - reports

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:55 IST
Soccer-Brescia to terminate Balotelli's contract for missing training - reports

Brescia are set to terminate Mario Balotelli's contract after the Italy striker failed to return to training ahead of Serie A's restart this month, Italian media reported on Saturday. Balotelli, 29, signed a three-year contract with his hometown club last year after they earned promotion to the top flight for the first time since 2011.

Balotelli has earned a reputation as a troublemaker during a career in which he has played for Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice and Olympique de Marseille, and won 36 international caps. Sky Sports reported Balotelli was involved in a row with Brescia president Massimo Cellino after the striker did not return to training when COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the country.

The report said Balotelli was offered a consensual termination, which he refused, and the club then sent a letter to his lawyer saying his contract would be ended. Balotelli has scored five league goals in 19 appearances this season for a struggling Brescia side who are bottom of the league standings -- nine points from the safety zone with 12 games left.

Serie A, suspended on March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is due to resume on June 20.

