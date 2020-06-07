Left Menu
Myth, Brax, Mendo, Sh0ts advance at Valorant Launch Showdown - NA

Myth, Brax, Mendo, Sh0ts advance at Valorant Launch Showdown - NA

Team Myth, Team Brax, Team Sh0ts and Team Mendo each went 3-0 on Saturday to win their groups and claim semifinal berths at the $42,000 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - North America event. Myth won Group A, Brax Group B, Sh0ts Group C and Mendo Group D. In Sunday's semifinals, Myth will battle Mendo, and Brax will take on Sh0ts.

The tournament is part of a $200,000 Twitch Rivals event to help publicize Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title that officially launched on Tuesday. The event also features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, running through Sunday, and divisions for Korea (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); Japan (four teams, $10,000, Sunday); Brazil (eight teams, $20,000, Saturday and Sunday); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000, Sunday).

The North American tournament began with 16 teams split into four groups playing a single, best-of-one round robin, with only the top team in each group advancing to the single-elimination, best-of-three playoffs. The champion will win $8,000, while teams are also awarded $750 per round-robin win and $250 per round-robin loss. Myth cruised to 13-6 victories in all three of their matches, beating Team dizzy on Haven, Hiko on Bind and TenZ on Split. In other Group B play, dizzy beat TenZ 13-12 on Bind and handled Hiko 13-10 on Haven to finish 2-1, while TenZ clipped Hiko 13-11 on Bind to finish 1-2 and leave Hiko winless.

Brax opened with a 13-8 victory over Team Aceu on Ascent, then added two 13-5 victories, first over Team jakenbakeLive on Ascent and then over Team Kephrii on Bind. jakenbakeLIVE beat Kephrii 13-12 on Bind and Aceu 13-4 on Haven to go 2-1. Aceu (1-2) dispatched Kephrii (0-3) by a 13-6 margin on Bind. In Group C, Sh0ts notched all three victories on Ascent, blanking Team StPeach and beating Team fl0m 13-8 and Team CDNThe3rd 13-10. fl0m (2-1) finished second after beating CDNThe3rd 13-2 on Ascent and StPeach 13-1 on Haven, and StPeach (1-2) finished third with a 13-9 win on Bind over CDNThe3rd (0-3).

Mendo dispatched Team jordanfisher 13-9 on Bind before perfect matches against Team Bnans and and Team austincreed, both 13-0 on Bind. Second place went to jordanfisher (2-1), who also blanked austincreed (on Split) and took down Bnans 13-6 on Haven. austincreed were also swept by Bnans (1-2) on Bind, finishing 0-3 without scoring a single point. Sunday's semifinal schedule:

Team Myth vs. Team Mendo Team Brax vs. Team Sh0ts

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - North America final group standings (W-L, differential): Group A

1. Team Myth, 3-0, plus-21 2. Team dizzy, 2-1, minus-3

3. Team TenZ, 1-2, minus-6 4. Team Hiko, 0-3, minus-12

Group B 1. Team Brax, 3-0, plus-21

2. Team jakenbakeLIVE, 2-1, plus-2 3. Team Aceu, 1-2, minus-7

4. Team Kephrii, 0-3, minus-16 Group C

1. Team Sh0ts, 3-0, plus-21 2. Team fl0m, 2-1, plus-18

3. Team StPeach, 1-2, minus-21 4. Team CDNThe3rd, 0-3, minus-18

Group D 1. Team Mendo, 3-0, plus-30

2. Team jordanfisher, 2-1, plus-16 3. Team Bnans, 1-2, minus-7

4. Team austincreed, 0-3, minus-39 --Field Level Media

