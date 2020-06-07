Will reply after returning to office: Batra on Sudhanshu Mittal's complaint to IOC

A day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal filed a complaint against President Narinder Dhruv Batra to International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 'blatantly' flouting rules, the latter said he is currently in quarantine and will reply to Mittal after returning to his office. Batra said as there were seven coronavirus cases in his house, he is under home quarantine until June 20 and expecting to return to office by June 22 or 23.

"This complaint filed by Sudhanshu Mittal was earlier filed in similar language against me by Mahajan President of All India Tennis Association during my election as President of IOA in 2017 before the three judges who formed the Election Commission. I had replied then also. After the election of IOA got over, my reply along with other documents was given to Secretary-General IOA by the Election Commission for IOA record," Batra said in a letter written to IOA members. "I will be giving a reply for issues raised by Mittal in his June 6 email but it will be after I join the office. Since this complaint is against me hence on behalf of IOA EC, I will be sending my reply to Senior Vice President IOA R K Anand by virtue of being senior amongst the two Sr Vice Presidents in IOA EC and will copy the EC and IOA members," he added.

Earlier, Mittal, in his complaint to IOC, had written that Batra gave false declarations and information regarding his association with Hockey India (NSF for Hockey in India) to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as well as to the Indian Olympic Association (National OC in India). Mittal said instead of following the rules and regulations of the IOA, Batra blatantly flouted the rules and regulations of the IOA to become the president of the IOA. He further requested IOC to 'appropriate action' against Batra. (ANI)