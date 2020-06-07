Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will reply after returning to office: Batra on Sudhanshu Mittal's complaint to IOC

A day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal filed a complaint against President Narinder Dhruv Batra to International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 'blatantly' flouting rules, the latter said he is currently in quarantine and will reply to Mittal after returning to his office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:32 IST
Will reply after returning to office: Batra on Sudhanshu Mittal's complaint to IOC
IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

A day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Vice President Sudhanshu Mittal filed a complaint against President Narinder Dhruv Batra to International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 'blatantly' flouting rules, the latter said he is currently in quarantine and will reply to Mittal after returning to his office. Batra said as there were seven coronavirus cases in his house, he is under home quarantine until June 20 and expecting to return to office by June 22 or 23.

"This complaint filed by Sudhanshu Mittal was earlier filed in similar language against me by Mahajan President of All India Tennis Association during my election as President of IOA in 2017 before the three judges who formed the Election Commission. I had replied then also. After the election of IOA got over, my reply along with other documents was given to Secretary-General IOA by the Election Commission for IOA record," Batra said in a letter written to IOA members. "I will be giving a reply for issues raised by Mittal in his June 6 email but it will be after I join the office. Since this complaint is against me hence on behalf of IOA EC, I will be sending my reply to Senior Vice President IOA R K Anand by virtue of being senior amongst the two Sr Vice Presidents in IOA EC and will copy the EC and IOA members," he added.

Earlier, Mittal, in his complaint to IOC, had written that Batra gave false declarations and information regarding his association with Hockey India (NSF for Hockey in India) to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as well as to the Indian Olympic Association (National OC in India). Mittal said instead of following the rules and regulations of the IOA, Batra blatantly flouted the rules and regulations of the IOA to become the president of the IOA. He further requested IOC to 'appropriate action' against Batra. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Culture min nod to open 820 ASI monuments which have places of worship from June 8

The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of 820 centrally protected monuments under the Archeological Survey of India which has places of worship from June 8, Minister Prahlad Patel said. The ministry said that as per the instr...

Sonu Sood enacting a political script: Sena on helping migrants

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to offer help to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav...

Airtel says its retail stores open in most locations now; lists measures for customer convenience amid 'uncertainity'

Telecom operator Airtel has said its retail stores have now opened across most locations and that measures such as Concierge Service have been rolled out for delivery of SIM card at customers doorsteps or for installation of broadband and D...

Central govt safely ferried 1.25 cr migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs: Amit Shah.

Central govt safely ferried 1.25 cr migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs Amit Shah....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020