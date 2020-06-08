Team pannshi wins Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Brazil

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 06:59 IST
Team pannshi made quick work of Team mch -- the tournament's most dominant team to that point -- in the final Sunday to win the $20,000 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Brazil. The tournament is part of a $200,000 Twitch Rivals event to help publicize Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title that launched officially on Tuesday.

The event featured two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, along with divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000); Korea (four teams, $10,000); Japan (four teams, $10,000); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000) and Brazil. Mixwell and Duno won their respective divisions in the European event; BAKEMON won the Japan event; Team juankorea won in Korea; Team blue_mx won Latin America No. 1; and Team Frankkaster won Latin America No. 2.

The Brazil tournament began with eight teams split into two groups playing a single, best-of-one round robin. The single-elimination playoffs were best-of-three, with the champion winning $4,000. Teams also claimed $750 for every round-robin win and $250 for every round-robin loss. mch went 3-0 with a plus-23 point differential in Saturday's group play, earning the top spot from Group B. pannshi, which lost 1-0 to mch in group play, finished second and drew Group A winner Team Sacy in the semifinals Sunday. pannshi won 13-11 on Bind before Sacy evened it up with a 13-5 win on Split. But pannshi took Haven 13-11 to advance to the final.

Group A runner-up Team paulanobre drew mch in the other semi, and got the early jump with a 13-12 win on Haven. But mch responded with a 13-6 win on Bind and 13-7 win on Split to set up the rematch with pannshi. The rematch was quite a contrast to the first meeting, as pannshi won 13-4 on Haven and 13-10 on Bind to take the championship.

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Brazil final results / payouts (including money for round-robin wins and losses): 1. Team pannshi ($5,750)

2. Team mch ($4,250) 3. Team Sacy ($3,250)

4. Team paulanobre ($2,750) 5-6: Team Sev7n; Team BRNWOWZK1 ($1,250 each)

7-8: Team Zigueira; Team kalera ($750 each) --Field Level Media

