Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Australian Rules-AFL bubbling with enthusiasm ahead of restart

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:10 IST
PREVIEW-Australian Rules-AFL bubbling with enthusiasm ahead of restart
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikipedia

The Australian Football League will resume on Thursday after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus shutdown with reigning champions Richmond Tigers meeting Collingwood Magpies at an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Australian Rules top flight, the country's most popular winter sporting competition, was suspended in March after a single round when travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 made it untenable. With some state borders limited to essential travel, the AFL has had to work through huge logistical challenges to secure its restart date, putting teams in "hubs" to avoid crippling quarantine restrictions.

Players are also operating in strict biosecurity "bubbles" which bar them from many of the social activities now being enjoyed by Australians with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks. In better times, the clash between the Tigers and Magpies, two of the competition's most storied clubs, would draw a crowd of 80,000-plus to the MCG but the only voices heard at the hulking stadium will be from players and staff.

Still, a decision by South Australian authorities on Tuesday to allow 2,000 spectators onto the terraces for Saturday's "Showdown" derby between the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide Power has raised hopes that other states will follow suit and open their stadiums to fans. "I'm so pumped to hear there are 2,000 people coming to the stadium," Crows captain Rory Sloane told reporters on Tuesday of a game that typically draws 50,000 to Adelaide Oval.

"Good luck getting a ticket. (But) to have that is a great sign for our fans." The AFL's restart comes two weeks after the resumption of the National Rugby League, the rival winter competition which dominates the sporting market in the eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales.

Championed by energetic chairman Peter V'landys, the NRL was the first of Australia's pro leagues to resume after the coronavirus shutdown. The path ahead is not entirely clear for the 18-team AFL, however, which is working out its match schedules in four-week blocks in the hope that COVID-19 restrictions might disappear across the country to allow genuine home-and-away competition.

While there has been some grumbling about the makeshift arrangements, most clubs and players have sounded happy to make sacrifices to get the show on the road. "Anything we can do to get it going we're up to, and we've got stay adaptable and agile to do that," Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley told reporters on Tuesday.

"As a football club we're open-minded into how we share that load across the 18 clubs."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Japan's NHK removes video about US protests after online outrage

Japanese public broadcaster NHK apologised on Tuesday and deleted from its Twitter account an animated video aimed at explaining the background behind U.S. protests for police reform, but which instead sparked online outrage for its depicti...

Central and state ministers spar over reopening of temples in Kerala

As temples reopened in Kerala on Tuesday after nearly 75 days, a Union Minister and a state minister sparred over the shrines throwing open their doors to devotees in the southern state. While Minister of State for External Affairs V Murale...

Mexico's government news agency Notimex shut down by strike

Mexicos government-funded news agency, Notimex, says it will shut down temporarily starting Tuesday until an agreement can be reached with striking workers. The unionized workers went on strike earlier this year, arguing some members had be...

Founding family and CEO take full control of Britain's Iceland Foods

The founding family of Britains Iceland Foods and its chief executive have taken full ownership of the frozen food specialist which has seen a two decade-high market share during the coronavirus crisis. Malcolm Walker, who founded the super...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020