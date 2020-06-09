Report: Vikings RB Cook eyeing $13M annually

Left Menu
The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have a gap to bridge in contract negotiations, but they have made progress in attempts to make a deal before training camp, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have a gap to bridge in contract negotiations, but they have made progress in attempts to make a deal before training camp, ESPN reported Tuesday. According to ESPN, Cook initially asked for nearly $16 million annually -- near the new benchmark set by Carolina's Christian McCaffrey at $16.02 million -- but he has since dropped his price below $15 million annually and would "gladly" take an offer in the $13 million range.

The Vikings, meanwhile, brought an initial offer of under $10 million, which ESPN reported Cook and his representatives did not view as "reasonable." It's unclear how far Minnesota has budged off of that figure. The running back market is sparse at the top. After McCaffrey, only Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million annually), Le'Veon Bell ($13.125 million) and David Johnson ($13 million) average more than $8 million on multiyear deals. Only one other running back (Melvin Gordon, $8 million) is averaging more than $6.125 million on a non-rookie, multiyear deal.

Cook, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, in which he is due $1.3 million. ESPN reported Monday that Cook has stopped taking part in the team's virtual offseason program and will sit out training camp absent a deal. Tuesday's report said Cook is prepared to sit out the 2020 season if necessary.

Language in the new collective bargaining agreement would cost Cook an accrued season -- meaning he would be a restricted free agent instead of an unrestricted free agent next spring -- if he does not report in time for training camp. Cook played a career-high 14 games last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions out of the backfield while earning Pro Bowl honors. He missed the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.

A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, Cook was limited due by injuries to 15 games in first two seasons combined. He tore his left ACL in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve after four games. He also missed time due to a hamstring injury in 2018. --Field Level Media

