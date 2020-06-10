Texans among those paying respects to Floyd

Star defensive end J.J. Watt, head coach Bill O'Brien and team owner Cal McNair were among the Houston Texans' contingent that attended the funeral service for George Floyd on Tuesday in Houston. Floyd, a black man, was killed May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while making an arrest. Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests about racism and police brutality.

Floyd was a graduate of Yates High School in Houston. Also attending the funeral, according to multiple media reports, were Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, and Hannah McNair, the vice president of the Texans' foundation and the wife of Cal McNair.

Defensive lineman D.J. Reader, who left the Texans to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals in April, also was at the service at the Fountain of Praise church. O'Brien informed the team last week that no offseason club activities would be held Tuesday, and he encouraged players to go to the funeral.

"I've told my players since 2014 that I have their back," O'Brien said last week. "I told my players in 2017, 'I have your back,' and I'll continue to tell them that I have their back. If they need time to themselves, they can have time to themselves. If they need resources from us to try to begin to heal, we've got to help them, we have a lot of resources here to do that, they will get it." Watt said two days after Floyd's death, "I've seen the video and I think it's disgusting. I think that there's no explanation for it, to me it doesn't make any sense. I just don't see how a man in handcuffs on the ground, who is clearly detained and clearly in distress, I don't understand how that situation can't be remedied in a way that doesn't end in his death.

"I think that it needs to be addressed strongly, obviously, and I just don't see how that situation makes any sense whatsoever, and I think that anybody who saw the video, anybody who -- I don't know how you can defend it. I mean, it's terrible. It's extremely difficult to watch and it's upsetting." Services for Floyd were previously held in North Carolina, the state of his birth, and Minnesota.

