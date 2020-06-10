Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season
The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his left and right hips to treat "chronic hip dysfunction", the Chiefs said.Chiefs winger Sam McNicol has also been ruled out of New Zealand's entire domestic "Super Rugby Aotearoa" competition, which starts Saturday.
New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his left and right hips to treat "chronic hip dysfunction", the Chiefs said.
Chiefs winger Sam McNicol has also been ruled out of New Zealand's entire domestic "Super Rugby Aotearoa" competition, which starts Saturday. Warren Gatland's Chiefs are playing the Otago Highlanders in the opener on Saturday in Dunedin.
The Chiefs will be without their captain, All Blacks flanker Sam Cane, for the Highlanders game while test prop Angus Ta'avao is sidelined until mid-July as he recovers from surgery on a quadriceps injury.
