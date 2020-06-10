Rankings on June 7 next year to determine Tokyo Olympics berths: ITF

Left Menu
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced the revised qualification dates for tennis events at the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:52 IST
ITF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced the revised qualification dates for tennis events at the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games. The entry lists will now be determined using the ATP/WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 for the Olympic Tennis Event and using the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour rankings of June 7, 2021 for the Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Event.

"The criteria for athletes to be eligible for the Olympic Tennis Event is unchanged. However, the current system of classification for wheelchair tennis will now remain in place until the end of 2021, to ensure that all athletes who would have been eligible for the Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Event in 2020 will remain eligible for the event in 2021," read an ITF statement. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had extended the qualification period deadline until June 29, 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised final sport entries deadline has been set at July 5, 2021. This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will go on from July 23- August 8 next year while the Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

