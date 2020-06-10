Former world champion boxer Gvozdyk retires

The former world light heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk has retired, his manager said Wednesday. Egis Klimas wrote on Instagram that “he is retiring” and wished the 33-year-old Ukrainian luck in his new career.

Gvozdyk won the WBC title in December 2018 when he knocked out Adonis Stevenson, who had held the belt for five years. His Canadian opponent suffered a brain injury in the fight in Quebec which left him needing surgery and long-term care. Gvozdyk retained the belt in his first title defense when Doudou Ngumbu suffered a leg injury, but lost it last year in a stoppage loss to Russian fighter Artur Beterbiev. That was Gvozdyk's only loss of a 17-1 pro career.

Gvozdyk also won a bronze medal for Ukraine at light heavyweight at the 2012 Olympics. Gvozdyk has previously spoken of his interest in moving into business and told Ukrainian website Tribuna last year that he would “never say never” to politics.