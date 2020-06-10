Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aakash Chopra alleges racial abuse during league cricket game in England

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has revealed that he was subjected to racism during his stint in English league cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:29 IST
Aakash Chopra alleges racial abuse during league cricket game in England
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. (Photo/Aakash Chopra Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has revealed that he was subjected to racism during his stint in English league cricket. His remarks come a day after West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy alleged racism within the SunRisers Hyderabad camp.

Chopra said during a league match in England, two-South African players continuously used abusive spree against him. "We (cricketers) at one point or the other, have been victims of racism. I remember when I used to play league cricket in England, there were two South African is one of the opposition teams and both of them really went on an abusive spree. Even when I was at the non-striker's end, they were after my life. They were constantly calling me Paki," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Now many believe Paki is a short form of Pakistan but that is not true. If you are brown-skinned. If you're anywhere from the Asian subcontinent, this term is used to racially abuse. You're called Paki, and nobody likes it. The moment you call anybody Paki in England, you know the intention behind it. That's what happened to me at that time. My team stood by me but the truth is the person in front of me was doing it," he added. The veteran, who played 10 Tests for India between 2003 and 2004, has further explained how deep-rooted the problem is in every part of the world. He cited the example of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds who faced racism in India.

"It happens everywhere. If you are white-skinned, it happens with them too when they come to this part of the world. They are also subjected to this kind of behaviour. In fact, when Andrew Symonds came to India, so many Monkey chants started filling up the Wankhede Stadium. That is when people were told that your entry will be banned," Chopra said. Sammy has been a vocal supporter of the protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of an African-American man named George Floyd.

He had also made an appeal to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism. Ever since the demise of Floyd, protests erupted from the demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire -Hurriyet

Turkey on Wednesday dismissed Egypts proposal for a ceasefire in Libya, saying the plan aimed to save Khalifa Haftar after the collapse of his offensive to control the capital Tripoli, Hurriyet newspaper reported. Turkey supports Fayez al S...

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states

The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grantThe government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly instalm...

Chhattisgarh: Four die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas in an under-construction well in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station...

Soccer-Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind-closed-doors at Evertons Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters. Media reports had suggested that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020