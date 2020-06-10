Son held in connection with death of former Kerala Ranji player Jayamohan Thampi

Police on Wednesday arrested the son of former Kerala Ranji cricketer Jayamohan Thampi, who was found dead at his house here last week, on charges of murder. Ashwin was arrested after apost-mortem report revealedthat the death was due to head injuries and he has been charged under IPC section 302 (murder), police said.

Thampi, 62, who retired as the Deputy General Manager of erstwhile State Bank of Travancore, died on Saturday, but the incident came to light only 36 hours later on Monday after their maid informed neighbours about a stench emanating from the house. The two had been consuming liqour and had a spat after Thampi asked hisATM card back from hisson, following which Ashwin allegedly pushed his father, who suffered injuries to the head and died,police said.

Ashwin claimed that he sought help from his younger brother and other relatives, but none came forward and he continued to drink, they said. According to police, untilthe incident came to light, he slept in the same room where his father's body was lying.

Thampi's funeral was held onMonday in which Ashwin had also participated. . "Neighbours had informed police about the stench from the house and we found the body lying on the floor of the hall.

His son, who was in the house, initially claimed that he never noticed that the father was dead," police said. Ashwin had said that on Saturday evening, he accidentally pushed his father who fell down. He later dragged his father inside the hall and continued drinking inside a room, police said.

Hailing from Alappuzha, Thampi, a wicketkeeper-batsman, had represented Kerala in six first- class matches. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) condoled the former cricketer's death. Thampi's wife had pre-deceasedhim two years ago and the younger son is living separately.