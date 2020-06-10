Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. consumer prices post third straight monthly drop

U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May and underlying inflation was weak as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after plunging 0.8% in April, which was the largest decline since December 2008.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:27 IST
U.S. consumer prices post third straight monthly drop
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May and underlying inflation was weak as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after plunging 0.8% in April, which was the largest decline since December 2008. In the 12 months through May, the CPI gained 0.1%. That was the smallest year-on-year rise since September 2015 and followed a 0.3% increase in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would be unchanged in May and gain 0.2% year-on-year.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the arbiter of U.S. recessions, declared on Monday that the economy slipped into recession in February. Nonessential businesses were shuttered in much of the country in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, almost bringing the economy to a halt. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI slipped 0.1% in May after decreasing 0.4% in April, the largest drop since the series started in 1957. The so-called core CPI fell in March for the first time since January 2010.

May marked the first time that the core CPI has dropped for three consecutive months. In the 12 months through May, the core CPI rose 1.2%, the smallest gain since March 2011. The core CPI increased by 1.4% year-on-year in April. The Federal Reserve tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target. The core PCE price index increased 1.0% on a year-on-year basis in April, the smallest advance since December 2010. May's core PCE price index data will be released at the end of the month.

The Labor Department said in-store data collection had remained suspended since March 16 because of risks of exposure to COVID-19. The department added that data collection last month was also impacted "by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments," leading to "an increase in the number of prices being considered temporarily unavailable and imputed." Many indexes are being based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published in May.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK pilots union welcomes "fire and rehire" debate in clash with BA

Britains biggest pilots union welcomed a lawmakers attempt to ban companies from forcing employees to accept inferior terms through fire and rehire tactics, a practise which it says British Airways is using. British Airways has come under f...

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries' Q4 PAT rises 37 pc to Rs 44.3 cr

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries on Wednesday reported a 36.84 per cent rise in profit after tax PAT to Rs 44.27 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31. The companys PAT had stood at Rs 32.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018...

ICC to exercise 'common sense' approach if players opt to extend support for 'equitable society'

The International Cricket Council ICC will exercise the common sense approach if players opt to express solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport. We support play...

Madras HC declines to stay online classes

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students. Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020