ICC to exercise 'common sense' approach if players opt to extend support for 'equitable society'
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will exercise the "common sense" approach if players opt to express solidarity to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.ANI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:38 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will exercise the "common sense" approach if players opt to express solidarity to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. "The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport. We support players using their platform to appropriately express their support for a more equitable society," ESPNcricinfo quoted an ICC spokesperson as saying.
"We will exercise a common sense approach to the implementation of regulations in relation to this issue and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the match officials," the spokesperson added. 'Black Lives Matter' protests intensified across the US after George Floyd, an African-American man, passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.
The cricket governing body has, in the past, acted when players made statements that could be considered political. Last year, ICC disallowed Indian wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, from wearing wicketkeeping gloves with the dagger insignia. (ANI)
