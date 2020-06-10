Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

While golfers acknowledge the tournament won't have the same energy as a normal PGA Tour event, there will still be nerve-wracking shots with the winner set to pocket $1.35 million."I still think you're still going to be nervous, you're still going to get those juices flowing -- especially on Sunday coming down the stretch," said world number five Dustin Johnson.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:45 IST
Golf-Players prepare for 'weird' atmosphere at fan free Colonial

As the PGA Tour returns to competition this week in Fort Worth, Texas amid the COVID-19 outbreak, golfers used to feeding off the energy of raucous galleries will have an empty feeling as they adjust to competing on a course closed to spectators.

"Can you imagine if somebody makes a 30-foot bomb on 18 to win the tournament? Nothing? Crickets? It's going to be a little weird," world number two Jon Rahm said ahead of this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. While there will be no fans lining the fairways or greens, golfers still expect to follow the game's etiquette even with no applause to acknowledge.

"I'm sure you'll see guys dropping putts and they put their hand up and realize there's nobody there," said defending Colonial champion Kevin Na. Former champion Jordan Spieth, part of a strong field that includes the top five players in the world rankings, has enjoyed plenty of support at this event having grown up in nearby Dallas.

"Once the tournament starts, it'll be weird because we're used to being able to use the energy of the fans and feed off of them," said Spieth, who will play the first two rounds alongside fellow Americans Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. World number four Thomas feels playing on an empty course still beats sitting at home waiting for the day when spectators can return.

"I would say that every single person in this field would gladly say that they would rather be playing without fans than wait and play with fans, if that means it's a couple weeks sooner," Thomas said. While golfers acknowledge the tournament won't have the same energy as a normal PGA Tour event, there will still be nerve-wracking shots with the winner set to pocket $1.35 million.

"I still think you're still going to be nervous, you're still going to get those juices flowing -- especially on Sunday coming down the stretch," said world number five Dustin Johnson. "But yeah, it'll definitely be weird. There won't be any noise out there."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics talk of simplifying, but no specifics so far

One thing is certain Tokyo organizers want to somehow simplify next years postponed Olympics to keep costs down. Estimates in Japan say the delay alone could cost 2 billion to 6 billion, most of which will be absorbed by Japanese taxpayers....

Cash withdrawal from ATMs dips in Apr

Cash withdrawals from automated teller machines ATMs nearly halved to about Rs 1.27 lakh crore during April, mainly on account of the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The withdrawals were Rs 2.51 lakh crore in March.According to ...

French man chains himself outside insurer's HQ in coronavirus payout protest

The French owner of a wedding planning business has chained himself up in the parking lot of his insurance company in Poitiers in western France, to protest his insurers refusal to compensate him for losses due to the coronavirus outbreak. ...

PCB warns Babar Azam and Co for violating its COVID SOP

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Wednesday warned national ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam and some other players for violating its Standard Operating Procedures SOPs amidst the ongoing COVID-19 after they practised together at a local club...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020