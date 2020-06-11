Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:54 IST
Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football

Rayo Vallecano beat Albacete 1-0 on Wednesday in the first Spanish football match to take place in three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second division match was unprecedented, not least because it first kicked off six months ago and the two sides played only the second half, with Albacete lining up with 10 players as Eddy Silvestre had been sent off in December. That game, played at the Vallecas Stadium on Dec. 15, was abandoned at halftime as the home fans had accused Albacete forward Roman Zozulya of being a Nazi, the first time a Spanish football match had been called off due to offensive chanting.

Zozulya had little impact on the match, however, which was settled by a brilliant strike from Rayo's Peruvian right back Luis Advincula, who found the net on the hour mark with a superb curling strike from outside the area.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP offered Rs 25 cr to Rajasthan Cong MLAs: Gehlot

The Congress on Wednesday charged the BJP with attempts to destabilize the Rajasthan government with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claiming that some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore each. Gehlots statement came hours after the Cong...

Golf-Fit-again Koepka gunning for world number one spot

Brooks Koepka said he feels like a new person after using the PGA Tours three-month break to get his left knee healthy and he now has his sights set on taking the world number one spot back from Rory McIlroy. The 30-year-old American strugg...

White House proposals on police reform being finalized, reduced immunity off table

The White House said on Wednesday it was putting the finishing touches on proposals to reform the police following George Floyds killing while in police custody, but warned that reducing immunity for officers was a non-starter.Speaking at a...

U.S.-Polish Fort Trump project crumbles

Fort Trump appears to have fallen.Polands grand proposal in 2018 to name a military base in honor of Donald Trump, in return for the U.S. president placing a permanent presence there, has crumbled amid disputes over how to fund the deployme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020