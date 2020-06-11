Break has been good for me: Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann said that he has been benefitted from the break he got because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I think on a personal level it has been good for me. I have been able to rest, I think it has been five years since I have had a rest like that so mentally and physically it has been good. I was able to enjoy time with my family, my kids and now I am ready to go," the club's official website quoted Griezmann as saying.

Sports across the globe took a massive hit by the pandemic. However, football leagues are returning to action and La Liga will resume on June 12. The top-placed club Barcelona will resume the season on June 14 when they take on Real Mallorca, while Real Madrid will hit the ground on June 14 to compete against Eibar.

Reflecting on the La Liga resumption, Griezmann, "We are really looking forward to it. It has been a long time since we played in an official match. I think we have prepared well for this first game and it will be important to get off to a good start in these 11 finals we have left." (ANI)