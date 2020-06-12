Report: NBA to allow 17-player rosters upon return

The NBA plans to allow as many as 17 players per team once the season resumes at the end of next month, Shams Charania of Stadium reported Thursday. The total likely includes 15 players with standard contracts, with two players per team under two-way deals.

Twenty-two of the NBA's 30 teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of next month at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The targeted date for a restart reportedly has been moved up a day to July 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. No reason for the change was provided.

The NBA has been on pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media